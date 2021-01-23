Jimmie Rodgers, singer of 'Honeycomb' and other hits, dies

PALM DESERT, Calif. -- Jimmie Rodgers, singer of the 1957 hits 'Honeycomb' and 'Kisses Sweeter Than Wine' whose career in music and movies was disrupted by a severe head injury a decade later, has died at age 87.

Rodgers died from kidney disease on Jan. 18 in Palm Desert, California, and had also tested positive for COVID-19, publicist Alan Eichler said Saturday, citing family.

Rodgers performed for $10 a night around Nashville while stationed there with the U.S. Air Force after the Korean War. He appeared on a talent show and got an audition with Roulette Records, which signed him after hearing him perform 'Honeycomb,' a song by Bob Merrill.

With a style of singing and playing guitar that included elements of country, folk and pop, the Camas, Washington native recorded many other Top 10 hits during the late 1950s, including 'Secretly," 'Oh-Oh, I'm Falling in Love Again,' and 'Are You Really Mine?'

Rodgers continued making albums for the better part of the 1960s, producing music that ranged from covering traditional songs like 'The Wreck Of The 'John B.'' and "English Country Garden' to popular fare such as the ballad 'Child of Clay.'

He had established himself on television with performances on variety shows when he moved into acting in movies during the 1960s. His film credits included 'The Little Shepherd of Kingdom Come' and 'Back Door to Hell' with a young Jack Nicholson.

In 1967, Rodgers was found in his car on a Los Angeles freeway suffering from a fractured skill and other injuries. He said he had pulled over and stopped in response to a driver behind him who was flashing his lights and that an attack from an an off-duty police officer had caused his head injuries.

"I rolled the window down to ask what was the matter,' he told The Toronto Star in 1987. 'That's the last thing I remember.'

Los Angeles police officers insisted that Rodgers had injured himself in a fall while drumk. Rodgers filed a lawsuit and agreed to a $200,000 settlement. He subsequently developed a condition that caused spasms in the muscles of his voice box. He also had occasional seizures, which he said were due to the attack.

After his initial recovery, Rodgers had a summer TV show on ABC in 1969 and also performed at his own theater in Branson, Missouri.

In a 2016 interview with The Spectrum, a Utah newspaper, Rodgers recalled finding a $10 guitar and singing when he was in the Air Force and stationed in Korea in 1953.

'We were sitting on the floor with only candles for light, and these tough soldiers had tears running down their cheeks. I realized if my music could have that effect, that's what I wanted to do with my life," he said.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Louise Biggerstaff, and five children from three marriages.