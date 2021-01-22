Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has coronavirus
MADRID -- Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Spanish club said Friday.
The announcement came two days after Zidane coached the team in a 2-1 loss at third-tier Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey.
The club has not provided any other information on his health status.
Madrid plays at AlavÃ©s in the Spanish league on Saturday.
