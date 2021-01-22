 

Wolverhampton edges past 6th-tier Chorley 1-0 in FA Cup

  • Players in action during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Chorley and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Victory Park in Chorley, England, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

  • Wolverhampton Wanderers's goalkeeper John Ruddy makes a save during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Chorley and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Victory Park in Chorley, England, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

  • Fans sit on the wall watching the game during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Chorley and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Victory Park in Chorley, England, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

By ROB HARRIS
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/22/2021 5:03 PM

CHORLEY, England -- Separated from Chorley by 109 places in the English football pyramid, Wolverhampton didn't only manage a single goal in its 1-0 win.

The Premier League millionaires also only managed a single shot - the goal - against the part-timers from the sixth tier.

 

Vitinha's spectacular long-range strike in the 12th-minute moved Nuno EspÃ­rito Santo's side into the round of 16 in the FA Cup on Friday night.

The attacking threat was absent from Wolves, in contrast to the minnows from this former mill town in northern England.

Incredibly, John Ruddy from Wolves was the busier of the two goalkeepers - facing five shots on target, including tipping over a header from Andy Halls, who is a personal trainer in his day job.

This was not a significantly weakened Wolves side, with the starting lineup featuring Fabio Silva - the team's 40 million euro record-signing.

The pandemic meant the only fans who got to glimpse this array of Premier League talent were those who perched onto walls next to houses packed into streets around the tiny stadium with one stand.

