Tony Award-winning choreographer Bob Avian dies at 83

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2006 file photo, Tony Award-winning choreographer Bob Avian poses in front of the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, home of the revival of " A Chorus Line," in New York. Avian died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 of cardiac arrest at Holy Cross Hospital in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, He was 83. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Bob Avian, a Tony Award-winning choreographer who had a role in some of the most beloved and influential shows on Broadway, including 'Dreamgirls,' 'A Chorus Line,' 'Follies' and 'Miss Saigon,' has died. He was 83.

Avian died Thursday of cardiac arrest at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, said Matt Polk, head of the theatrical publicity firm Polk & Co.

Tony-winner Tony Yazbeck on Twitter called Avian 'a sweet and kind spirit who generously gave his creative talents to legendary works.' Marvin Hamlisch said: 'His legacy will live on stage for years to come.'

Avian rose from a dancer in 'West Side Story' and 'Funny Girl' to work alongside such theater luminaries as Michael Bennett, Cameron Macintosh, Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

It was with Bennett that Avian enjoyed a long professional partnership, working as associate choreographer or assistant director on such Bennett-choreographed productions as 'A Chorus Line,' 'Promises, Promises,' 'Coco,' 'Company,' 'Follies, 'Seesaw' and 'God's Favorite.'

He was a producer on the original 'Dreamgirls' and 'Ballroom' and did musical staging for 'Sunset Boulevard' starring Glenn Close in 1994, 'Putting It Together' with Carol Burnett and the original 'Miss Saigon' with Lea Salonga in 1991.

Avian earned six Tony nominations and won twice, for choreographing 'Ballroom' and co-choreographing 'A Chorus Line.' He won an Oliver Award for choreographing Boublil and Schonberg's musical 'Martin Guerre' in London. He also choreographed 'The Witches of Eastwick' in the West End starring Ian McShane.

Avian's association with 'A Chorus Line' continued when he directed the 2006 revival on Broadway and the London revival at the Palladium in 2013. He also directed touring versions.

He earned a bachelor's degree from Boston University and also studied at Boston Ballet School. In 2020, his memoir 'Dancing Man: A Broadway Choreographer's Journey' co-written with Tom Santopietro was published by University Press of Mississippi.

He is survived by his husband, Peter Pileski, and a sister, Laura Nabedian.