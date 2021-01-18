 

Irving to sit out seventh straight game as Nets host Bucks

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/18/2021 1:53 PM

NEW YORK -- Kyrie Irving will miss a seventh straight game when the Brooklyn Nets host the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

The Nets hoped their point guard would be able to return for the showdown against the Eastern Conference powers, listing him as questionable in Sunday's injury report. Irving was downgraded to out on Monday afternoon.

 

Irving's absence began when he missed a victory over Philadelphia on Jan. 7 for personal reasons. He was eligible to rejoin the Nets on Saturday after completing a five-day quarantine, but coach Steve Nash said the team wanted to make sure he ramped up his conditioning carefully after missing so much time.

The Nets are next scheduled to play a pair of games on Wednesday and Friday in Cleveland, where Irving began his career.

