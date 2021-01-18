 

USGS says magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes northwestern Argentina near border with Chile

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/18/2021 10:36 PM

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- USGS says magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes northwestern Argentina near border with Chile.

