Osborne, No. 8 UCLA women top No. 25 Wash St 68-66 in 0T

LOS ANGELES -- Charisma Osborne scored 28 points and No. 8 UCLA withstood a smart play by No. 25 Washington that forced overtime for a 68-66 victory Sunday.

Osborne had eight points in overtime as UCLA (8-2, 6-2 Pac-12) won its third in a row. The Bruins improved to 33-0 overall at home against Washington State.

The Cougars trailed 53-50 with 2 seconds left in regulation when star Charlisse Leger-Walker was fouled. She made the first free throw, missed the second on purpose and her sister, Krystal Leger-Walker, got the rebound and hit a layup to send the game into OT.

Charlisse Leger-Walker led the Cougars (7-2, 5-2) with 18 points.

Washington State took its first lead on Charlisse Leger-Walker's layup with 1:21 left in regulation. She was fouled on the play and missed the free throw.

Osborne made a 3-pointer from the top of the arc on the next possession to put UCLA up 52-50 with 1:03 left. With 2.3 seconds left, Michaela Onyenwere made one of two free throws.

Camryn Brown, who comes off the bench for the Bruins, made a nice play as she stole the ball and went coast-to-coast, dribbling past three defenders and scoring on a layup to give UCLA a 22-13 lead in the second quarter. The Bruins went on a 8-1 run to go into halftime with a 32-21 lead.

Center Bella Murekatete was dominant in the first quarter for the Cougars with three consecutive baskets to pull Washington State within 11-6. She picked up her second foul early in the second quarter and went to the bench after that, negating the Cougars' advantage inside. She finished with 14 points.

BIG PICTURE

Washington State: The Cougars had an emotional overtime win over then No. 7 Arizona followed by consecutive losses to USC and UCLA on the road. Plenty of lessons to be learned on film, especially defensively, which can only help come March.

UCLA: The Bruins had a lackluster fourth quarter, which caused the game to go into overtime, but made plays in overtime and wind up with the win.

UP NEXT

Washington State: Plays Friday at No. 10 Oregon, making it the third time in the last four games the Cougars have faced a top 10 opponent.

UCLA: Plays Friday at No. 1 Stanford, which lost to unranked Colorado in OT on Sunday.

