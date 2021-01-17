Michigan hires Ravens' Macdonald as defensive coordinator

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan hired Baltimore Ravens linebacker coach Mike Macdonald as defensive coordinator.

The Wolverines announced the move Sunday. The 33-year-old Macdonald replaces Don Brown, who recently became the defensive coordinator at Arizona.

It's a significant hire for Michigan, which is trying to find its footing under coach Jim Harbaugh after going 2-4 in this abbreviated season. Macdonald worked for Harbaugh's brother, John, with the Ravens.

'Mike is an excellent defensive mind who is highly respected across the NFL,' Jim Harbaugh said. 'He has been a valuable member of the Baltimore Ravens staff, and shown a passion for teaching, coaching and developing his players. We are excited about everything that Mike brings to our defense, team and university.'

The Ravens were eliminated from the playoffs with a loss to Buffalo on Saturday night.

'It is an honor to join Coach Harbaugh's staff at the University of Michigan,' Macdonald said. 'I firmly believe in his vision and am excited to get to work. Our staff will work tirelessly to develop our young men both on and off the field.'

