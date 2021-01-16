 

Brighton beats Leeds 1-0 in EPL for first win in 2 months

  Brighton and Hove Albion's Neal Maupay, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion at Elland Road Stadium in Leeds, England, Saturday, Jan.16, 2021.

    Brighton and Hove Albion's Neal Maupay, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion at Elland Road Stadium in Leeds, England, Saturday, Jan.16, 2021. (Peter Powell/Pool via AP) Associated Press

Updated 1/16/2021 12:47 PM

LEEDS, England -- Brighton notched its first English Premier League win in nearly two months thanks to Neal Maupay's first-half goal in a 1-0 victory at Leeds on Saturday.

The French striker applied the finishing touch at the far post following a flowing team move in the 17th minute for his seventh goal of the season.

 

Brighton halted a 10-game winless run in all competitions. The last triumph was on Nov. 21 at Aston Villa.

It was a successful return to Elland Road for Brighton's Ben White, who helped Leeds win promotion to the top-flight during a loan spell last season. His former club slipped to a third straight loss for the first time in 12 months.

Marcelo Bielsa's side was bidding to bounce back from last week's embarrassing FA Cup defeat at fourth-tier Crawley and sorely missed suspended midfielder Kalvin Philiips.

Leeds rarely got close to producing the form which has won the team so many admirers since its return to the Premier League.

Rodrigo was inches away from converting Ezgjan Alioski's low cross, however, and Mateusz Klich blazed off target after neat buildup play.

At the other end, referee Kevin Friend was unimpressed when Maupay went to ground in the penalty area with Luke Ayling in hot pursuit, but the Frenchman gave Brighton the lead soon after.

Leandro Trossard's and Alexis MacAllister's neat exchange carved Leeds open in the area and Maupay, unmarked at the back post, turned home the latter's low cross.

Brighton moved up one place to 16th in the 20-team league.

___

