Betty White marks 99th birthday Sunday; up late as she wants

FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010. White will turn 99 on Sunday, Jan. 17. Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- True to form, Betty White has something impish to say about her birthday Sunday.

'Since I am turning 99, I can stay up as late as I want without asking permission!' she told The Associated Press in an email.

White's low-key plans include feeding a pair of ducks that regularly visit her Los Angeles-area home. Her birthday meal will be a hot dog and French fries brought in - along with a bouquet of roses - by her longtime friend and agent, Jeff Witjas.

The actor's TV credits stretch from 1949's 'Hollywood on Television' to a 2019 voice role in 'Forky Asks a Question,' with 'The Golden Girls' and 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' among the enduring highlights.

In January alone, White is on screen in reruns including 'The Golden Girls' and 'Hot in Cleveland'; the 2009 Sandra Bullock movie 'The Proposal,' and the 2018 documentary 'Betty White: First Lady of Television,' about her life and career.

White's devotion to animals will be on display next month with the DVD and digital release of 'Betty White's Pet Set," a 1970s series in which she visited with celebrity guests and their pets as well as wild animals.

Her work, always marked by top-drawer comedic timing, has earned her five Emmy Awards, including a 2010 trophy for a guest-host appearance on 'Saturday Night Live.'

A native of Oak Park, Illinois, White was married to game show host and producer Allen Ludden from 1963 until his death in 1981.