Lazio eyes Champions League after 3-0 derby win over Roma

Roma's Edin Dzeko after missing a chance during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Roma, at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Associated Press

Roma's Edin Dzeko aims for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Roma, at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Associated Press

Roma's Gianluca Mancini, right, challenges Lazio's Ciro Immobile during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Roma, at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Associated Press

Lazio's Luis Alberto celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Roma, at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Associated Press

Lazio's Ciro Immobile celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Roma, at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Associated Press

ROME -- Lazio revived its chances of staying in the Champions League by convincingly beating third-placed Roma 3-0 in a Serie A derby on Friday.

Luis Alberto scored twice and Ciro Immobile also found the target as Lazio controlled throughout.

Lazio moved up to seventh place, two points behind fourth-placed Juventus, which faces a challenging visit to Inter Milan on Sunday; and three points behind Roma, which saw its title hopes fade.

It was a third straight league win for Lazio, which faces Bayern Munich in the Champions League next month.

'This season it was a bit more important than usual, because we weren't doing as well in Serie A as we wanted,' Luis Alberto said of the derby. 'We improved a great deal, and we confirmed that in the derby."

It matched Lazio's biggest margin of victory over Roma in Serie A, having also won the derby 3-0 in March 2019 and December 2006.

Immobile opened the scoring 14 minutes in by completing a counterattack when Roma defenders Chris Smalling and IbaÃ±ez both slipped to the ground.

Lazio doubled the lead nine minutes later when IbaÃ±ez was again left on the ground following strong play from Manuel Lazzari, who set up Luis Alberto for a clear look.

Immobile threatened throughout yet it was Luis Alberto who sealed it with a shot around a defender into the far corner in the 67th.

In a match usually marked by colorful fan choreography, no spectators were allowed inside the Stadio Olimpico due to the coronavirus pandemic.

