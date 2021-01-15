 

Positive COVID-19 test at venue where Illinois House met

 
Associated Press
Updated 1/15/2021 11:10 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- A positive test for COVID-19 at the venue where the Illinois House has been meeting is prompting calls for precautions.

A positive result came back from a rapid test that was offered Thursday to House members, staff and workers at the Bank of Springfield Center while the House was meeting there, said Steve Brown, an aide to House Speaker Emanuel 'Chris' Welch, D-Hillside.

 

Anyone who was inside the center Thursday or near someone who was there should get a COVID-19 test and self-quarantine, Brown said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a COVID-19 quarantine period of 14 days.

Welch got a rapid COVID-19 test Thursday afternoon that was negative, Brown said. Still, the 49-year-old Welch, who became ill from COVID-19 in the fall, plans to self-quarantine, Brown said.

No other COVID-19 tests came up positive at the center since the House began meeting there Jan. 8, The State Journal-Register reported.

