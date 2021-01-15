Strong 5.9-magnitude quake shakes Guatemala
Updated 1/15/2021 12:06 PM
GUATEMALA CITY -- A strong 5.9 magnitude earthquake swayed buildings in Guatemala's capital Friday morning. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The shaking lasted a long time and shook some things from walls.
The U.S. Geological Service said the earthquake's epicenter was located just off Guatemala's Pacific coast 3 miles (4.7 kilometers) south-southwest of Champerico, Guatemala at a depth of six miles (10 kilometers).
