Report: Illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher dies in Las Vegas

BERLIN -- German news agency dpa is reporting that that illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher, the surviving member of duo Siegfried & Roy has died in Las Vegas at age 81.

The news agency said Thursday that Fischbacher's sister, a nun who lives in Munich, confirmed his death of cancer.

'He was at home in Las Vegas,' Sister Dolore told dpa. She said she talked to her brother on the phone before he died and they prayed together.

'I could pray with him and tell him that I will always be with him in my heart,' she said.

After the call he laid down and fell asleep, she added.

Fischbacher's long-time partner, Roy Horn, died in May from complications of COVID-19 at age 75.