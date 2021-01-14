 

Report: Illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher dies in Las Vegas

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/14/2021 8:59 AM

BERLIN -- German news agency dpa is reporting that that illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher, the surviving member of duo Siegfried & Roy has died in Las Vegas at age 81.

The news agency said Thursday that Fischbacher's sister, a nun who lives in Munich, confirmed his death of cancer.

 

'He was at home in Las Vegas,' Sister Dolore told dpa. She said she talked to her brother on the phone before he died and they prayed together.

'I could pray with him and tell him that I will always be with him in my heart,' she said.

After the call he laid down and fell asleep, she added.

Fischbacher's long-time partner, Roy Horn, died in May from complications of COVID-19 at age 75.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 