Correction: T25-College Football Poll story
Updated 1/12/2021 12:35 PM
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- In a story January 12, 2021, about the final AP college football poll, The Associated Press erroneously reported the number of times Alabama has finished No. 1 in the rankings. It is 12, not 11.
