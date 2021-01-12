Correction: T25-College Football Poll story

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood hold the trophy after their win against Ohio State in an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama won 52-24. Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- In a story January 12, 2021, about the final AP college football poll, The Associated Press erroneously reported the number of times Alabama has finished No. 1 in the rankings. It is 12, not 11.