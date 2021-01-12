Grains higher and livestock mixed.

Wheat for Mar. gained30.25 cents at 6.65 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 25 cents at 5.1725 a bushel, Mar. oats was up 7.25 cents at $3.62 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans advanced 47.50 cents at $14.22 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was offl .93 cent at $1.1247 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell 2.78 cents at $1.3322 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was up .03 cent at $.6850 a pound.