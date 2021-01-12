Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Updated 1/12/2021 5:29 PM
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 96 cents to $53.21 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for March delivery rose 92 cents to $56.58 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 3 cents to $1.55 a gallon. February heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.60 a gallon. February natural gas rose 1 cent to $2.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery fell $6.60 to $1,844.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 15 cents to $25.44 an ounce and March copper rose 4 cents to $3.61 a pound.
The dollar fell to 103.83 Japanese yen from 104.16. The euro rose to $1.2201 from $1.2163.
