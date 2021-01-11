Georgetown looks to end streak vs DePaul

DePaul (1-3, 0-3) vs. Georgetown (3-8, 1-5)

Capital One Arena, Washington; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul looks to extend Georgetown's conference losing streak to five games. Georgetown's last Big East win came against the St. John's Red Storm 97-94 on Dec. 13, 2020. DePaul fell short in a 76-68 game at home to Seton Hall in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Georgetown's Jahvon Blair has averaged 18 points and 4.5 rebounds while Qudus Wahab has put up 12 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. For the Blue Demons, Javon Freeman-Liberty has averaged 15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and four assists while Charlie Moore has put up 14 points and 5.3 assists.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Blair has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all Georgetown field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 16 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgetown is 0-5 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 3-3 when it scores at least 70.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Hoyas have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Blue Demons. Georgetown has 41 assists on 68 field goals (60.3 percent) across its past three outings while DePaul has assists on 43 of 86 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: DePaul is ranked first in the Big East with an average of 76.8 possessions per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

