2 women shot to death in central Illinois town, suspect held
Updated 1/11/2021 9:08 PM
VIRGINIA, Ill. -- Authorities in central Illinois on Monday identified two women found shot to death early Sunday in a residence in Virginia.
The Cass County Sheriff's Department identified the victims as Kathleen Wzientek, 68, and Brenda Crum, 64, both of Virginia. A male victim also was discovered at the scene of the shooting. Sheriff Devron Ohrn said the man suffered injuries that didn't require treatment at a hospital.
A 71-year-old suspect was located in Morgan County and was in custody in Jacksonville. Ohm says the suspect knew the victims, but he wouldn't comment about the relationship.
Virginia, a town of about 1,600 residents, is located about 32 miles (51 km) northwest of Springfield.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.