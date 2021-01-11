Grains lower and livestock mixed.
Updated 1/11/2021 3:47 PM
Wheat for Mar. lost 4 cents at 6.3475 a bushel; Mar. corn was down 4 cents at 4.9225 a bushel, Mar. oats fell 3 cents at $3.5475 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was off 1.25 cents at $13.7450 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle fell 1.07 cent at $1.1340 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up .18 cent at $1.36 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was off .23 cent at $.6847 a pound.
