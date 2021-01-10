 

Ravens have cornerback Jimmy Smith back against Titans

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/10/2021 12:03 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Baltimore Ravens have cornerback Jimmy Smith back for their AFC wild-card game with the Tennessee Titans after he missed the past three games with an injured shoulder.

Smith was limited all week in practice.

 

The Ravens also deactivated running back Mark Ingram, a healthy scratch with rookie J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards now key pieces in the NFL's top-rushing offense.

The Tennessee Titans will be without outside linebacker Derick Roberson for a third straight game because of a hamstring. The Titans also scratched running backs Senorise Perry and D'Onta Foreman, defensive backs Chris Jackson and Kareem Orr.

The Ravens also deactivated wide receiver James Proche II, punter Johnny Townsend, wide receivers Chris Moore and James Proche II, outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, offensive lineman R.J. Prince and defensive tackle Broderick Washington.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 