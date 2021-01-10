Nixon lifts No. 8 Texas A&M over No. 13 Arkansas 74-73

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Jordan Nixon hit a running shot with under a second left to lift No. 8 Texas A&M over No. 13 Arkansas 74-73 on Sunday.

Nixon's shot from outside the lane helped the Aggies (12-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) keep their perfect season intact. It was also Texas A&M's only lead in the fourth quarter.

Arkansas' Chelsea Dungee put up a shot from the left corner at the buzzer, but the shot was blocked.

Aaliyah Wilson, who transferred from Arkansas to Texas A&M, led the Aggies with 27 points. Her defensive play in the backcourt was huge in the final seconds as she poked the ball away from Dungee and forced a turnover with 23 seconds left with Arkansas leading 73-72. Nixon dribbled the clock down until her final shot.

Dungee led the way for Arkansas (10-4, 1-3) with 21 points.

No. 2 LOUISVILLE 70, CLEMSON 45

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Kianna Smith scored 17 points and Louisville, after waiting out a late delay caused by COVID-19 protocols, beat Clemson.

The game was supposed to begin at noon. But less than 90 minutes before the scheduled tip-off, Louisville (10-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) announced the start had been pushed back two hours.

A subsequent ACC statement attributed the delay 'as a result of a player undergoing further testing.'

Louisville coach Jeff Walz said one of his players reported virus symptoms. She was tested and came back negative in the morning.

Later, Walz was told that players who hadn't previously had the virus needed to be tested, and that led to the delay. He worked with Clemson (8-4, 3-4) coach Amanda Butler and Tigers officials to move the start of the game back two hours.

WASHINGTON STATE 71, No. 7 ARIZONA 69

PULLMAN, Wash. -- Charlisse Leger-Walker made a layup at the buzzer in overtime and Washington State rallied past Arizona.

Leger-Walker also made a layup with two seconds left in regulation to tie it at 60, converting after a pass from sister Krystal Leger-Walker.

The sisters combined for eight of the Cougars' 11 points in overtime. Washington State (7-1, 5-1 Pac-12) beat a Top 10 team for the first time since the 2016-2017 season.

Arizona (8-2, 6-2 Pac-12) led by double digits for most of the game but saw its edge evaporate in the fourth quarter. Aari McDonald had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats.

No. 9 UCLA 92, UTAH 67

LOS ANGELES -- Natalie Chou scored a career-high 28 points and UCLA rolled over Utah.

Charisma Osborne added 22 points and eight assists while Michaela Onyenwere had 17 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. UCLA had assists on 24 of their 35 baskets.

The Bruins (7-2, 5-2 Pac-12) were playing their first game in a week. They had Friday's game against Colorado postponed because they did not meet the Pac-12 Conference's minimum of seven healthy scholarship players. UCLA has dressed only eight players this season due to players opting out and three of its freshmen unable to play due to international travel restrictions.

Kemery MartÃ­n led Utah (3-7, 2-7) with 18 points.

No. 11 OREGON 100, CALIFORNIA 41

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Kylee Watson scored a career-high 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting and Oregon obliterated California.

Oregon entered with a four-game winning streak over Cal with a 39-point average margin of victory.

Taylor Chavez, Te-Hina Paopao and Nyara Sabally each scored 13 points to lead the Ducks (9-2, 7-2 Pac-12), who had a half-dozen players score in double figures and a total of 11 score.

Oregon led the Bears (0-10, 0-7) 50-19 at halftime.

No. 12 MARYLAND 83, PURDUE 46

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Ashley Owusu had 19 points and nine assists, Diamond Miller added 16 points and eight assists and Maryland coasted over Purdue.

The Terrapins shot 52% through three quarters while holding the Boilermakers to 34% for the game, forcing 17 turnovers and building a 51-35 rebounding advantage.

Katie Benzan and Chloe Bibby scored 11 points apiece and Faith Masonius grabbed 10 rebounds for Maryland (9-1, 5-0 Big Ten Conference).

Kayana Traylor topped Purdue (5-4, 2-3) with 12 points.

No. 15 MICHIGAN 70, ILLINOIS 50

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Naz Hillmon scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Michigan continued its school-best star with a win over Illinois.

Akienreh Johnson added 17 points points and Amy Dilk 11, plus both grabbed nine rebounds, for the Wolverines (9-0, 4-0 Big Ten Conference), whose previous best start was 7-0 three different times, the last in 2015-16.

Jeanae Terry scored 17 points for the Illini (2-6, 0-5) and Kennedi Myles had 12. Illinois has lost five straight.

No. 19 INDIANA 74, WISCONSIN 49

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Ali Patberg scored 21 points, Mackenzie Holmes added 14 and Indiana beat Wisconsin.

Patberg drained 5 of 7 3-pointers and dished five assists as the Hoosiers (7-3, 5-1 Big Ten) had 16 assists on 27 field goals. Holmes grabbed a game-high nine rebounds. Grace Berger added 12 points and six assists.

Sydney Hilliard led the Badgers with 23 points and eight rebounds, her sixth game of 20-plus points. Imani Lewis added 10 for Wisconsin (3-6, 0-6), which has lost to Indiana six straight times.

NEBRASKA 68, No. 23 MICHIGAN STATE 64

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Kate Cain blocked a 3-point shot with five seconds remaining and Whitney Brown followed with the clinching free throw, and Nebraska upset Michigan State.

The Spartans, who went cold in the fourth quarter, pulled within 67-64 on a putback by Kendall Bostic. A quick foul sent Bella Cravens to the line where she missed two free throws.

Alyza Winston's attempt to tie was blocked by Cain, allowing Nebraska (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten Conference) to escape with a win after falling 64-62 at No. 15 Michigan on Thursday.

Nia Clouden led the Spartans (8-2, 3-2), who dropped their second straight after falling to No. 12 Maryland 93-87 on Thursday, with 14 points. Tory Ozment added 11 points and Winston 10.

