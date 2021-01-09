 

The Latest: Expanded wild card weekend begins at Buffalo

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Buffalo Bills fans Scott Hammond, right, and his son Landon pose for a photograph as their team warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Hammonds were among the lucky 6,700 few to land tickets for the Bills wild-card playoff against the Indianapolis Colts for Buffalo's first home playoff game in 24 years.

    Buffalo Bills fans Scott Hammond, right, and his son Landon pose for a photograph as their team warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Hammonds were among the lucky 6,700 few to land tickets for the Bills wild-card playoff against the Indianapolis Colts for Buffalo's first home playoff game in 24 years. Associated Press

  • A Buffalo Bills fan arrives at Bills Stadium for an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park.

    A Buffalo Bills fan arrives at Bills Stadium for an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park. Associated Press

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/9/2021 12:42 PM

The Latest on wild-card Saturday in the NFL playoffs (all times EST)

12:45 p.m.

 

The NFL's expanded wild card weekend kicks off with the Buffalo Bills hosting a playoff game for the first time since 1996.

The Indianapolis Colts visit Buffalo in the first of three games Saturday. The Bills earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC's seven-team playoff field behind Kansas City.

That game will be followed by two NFC games: the Rams visit Seattle and Tom Brady leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against Washington.

Brady is making his 12th consecutive playoff appearance and the Buccaneers are making their first postseason appearance since 2007.

Washington won the middling NFC East despite a 7-9 record to earn a home wild card game. The Buccaneers are 11-5.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 