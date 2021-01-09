 

Russia: 7 die in fire at nursing home in western Siberia

  • In this photo released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, firefighters work at the site of fire at a nursing home in the town of Borovsky, western Siberia, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Russian authorities say seven people have died in the fire at a nursing home in western Siberia. The fire that broke out Saturday at the private home for the elderly also injured a resident, according to Russia's top criminal investigation agency. (Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP)

    In this photo released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, firefighters work at the site of fire at a nursing home in the town of Borovsky, western Siberia, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Russian authorities say seven people have died in the fire at a nursing home in western Siberia. The fire that broke out Saturday at the private home for the elderly also injured a resident, according to Russia's top criminal investigation agency. (Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP) Associated Press

  • In this photo released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, firefighters work at the site of fire of a nursing home in the town of Borovsky, western Siberia, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Russian authorities say seven people have died in a fire at a nursing home in western Siberia. The fire that broke out Saturday at the private home for the elderly also injured a resident, according to Russia's top criminal investigation agency.

    In this photo released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, firefighters work at the site of fire of a nursing home in the town of Borovsky, western Siberia, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Russian authorities say seven people have died in a fire at a nursing home in western Siberia. The fire that broke out Saturday at the private home for the elderly also injured a resident, according to Russia's top criminal investigation agency. Associated Press

  • In this photo released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, firefighters work at the site of fire of a nursing home in the town of Borovsky, western Siberia, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Russian authorities say seven people have died in a fire at a nursing home in western Siberia. The fire that broke out Saturday at the private home for the elderly also injured a resident, according to Russia's top criminal investigation agency. (Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP)

    In this photo released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, firefighters work at the site of fire of a nursing home in the town of Borovsky, western Siberia, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Russian authorities say seven people have died in a fire at a nursing home in western Siberia. The fire that broke out Saturday at the private home for the elderly also injured a resident, according to Russia's top criminal investigation agency. (Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP) Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/9/2021 3:55 PM

MOSCOW -- A fire at a nursing home in Siberia killed seven people in Siberia on Saturday, Russian authorities said.

The fire took place at the private home for the elderly in the Tyumen region of western Siberia. The fire also injured a resident, according to the Investigative Committee, the nation's top criminal investigation agency.

 

Police detained the care home's owner on charges of violating safety regulations.

Local officials said the home in the town of Borovsky wasn't registered with authorities.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 