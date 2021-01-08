Villa-Liverpool cup game to go ahead despite virus outbreak

FILE - This Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 file photo shows a general view of a social distancing message on display outside the Villa Park stadium, home of Aston Villa, in Birmingham, England. Aston Villa has on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 reported a 'significant' coronavirus outbreak and closed its training ground a day before a scheduled FA Cup home game against Liverpool. Villa says 'discussions are ongoing between medical representatives of the club, the Football Association and the Premier League.' Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, England -- Aston Villa's FA Cup match against Liverpool will go ahead on Friday despite a coronavirus outbreak that has led to the club's training ground being closed.

The third-round game was in doubt after Villa reported 'a large number' of players and staff returned positive tests following routine testing on Monday. There were more positive tests following checks on Thursday.

After another round of testing for COVID-19, Villa confirmed that the game will be played.

Villa's team for the game against Liverpool at Villa Park is set to be filled with players from the under-18s and under-23s squads.

