2020 NFL All-Pro Team Roster
NEW YORK -- The Associated Press 2020 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:
OFFENSE
Quarterback - Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay
Running Back - Derrick Henry, Tennessee
Tight End - Travis Kelce, Kansas City
Wide Receivers - Davante Adams, Green Bay; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City
Left Tackle - David Bakhtiari, Green Bay
Right Tackle - Jack Conklin, Cleveland
Left Guard - Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
Right Guard - Brandon Scherff, Washington
Center - Corey Linsley, Green Bay
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers - T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland
Interior Linemen - Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis
Linebackers - Fred Warner, San Francisco; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis
Cornerbacks - Xavien Howard, Miami; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams
Safeties - Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh and Budda Baker, Arizona (tie)
SPECIAL TEAMS=
Placekicker - Jason Sanders, Miami
Punter - Jake Bailey, New England
Kick Returner - Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago
Punt Returner - Gunner Olszewski, New England
Special Teamer - George Odum, Indianapolis
Long Snapper - Morgan Cox, Baltimore
___
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE=
Quarterback - Josh Allen, Buffalo, and Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City (tie)
Running Back -Alvin Kamara, New Orleans
Tight End - Vacant
Wide Receivers - DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Calvin Ridley, Atlanta, DK Metcalf, Seattle, and Cole Beasley, Buffalo (tie)
Left Tackle - Garett Bolles, Denver
Right Tackle - Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans
Left Guard - Joel Bitonio, Cleveland
Right Guard - Wyatt Teller, Cleveland
Center - Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis, and Frank Ragnow, Detroit
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers - Khalil Mack, Chicago; Za'Darius Smith, Green Bay
Interior Linemen - Chris Jones, Kansas City; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh
Linebackers - Devin White, Tampa Bay; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, and Roquan Smith, Chicago (tie)
Cornerbacks - Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; Tre'Davious White, Buffalo
Safeties - Jamal Adams, Seattle; Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker - Justin Tucker, Baltimore
Punter - Jack Fox, Detroit
Kick Returner - Andre Roberts, Buffalo
Punt Returner - Jakeem Grant, Miami
Special Teamer -- Matthew Slater, New England
Long Snapper - Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL