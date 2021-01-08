2020 NFL All-Pro Team Roster

NEW YORK -- The Associated Press 2020 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:

OFFENSE

Quarterback - Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay

Running Back - Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Tight End - Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers - Davante Adams, Green Bay; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

Left Tackle - David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

Right Tackle - Jack Conklin, Cleveland

Left Guard - Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard - Brandon Scherff, Washington

Center - Corey Linsley, Green Bay

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers - T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland

Interior Linemen - Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis

Linebackers - Fred Warner, San Francisco; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis

Cornerbacks - Xavien Howard, Miami; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Safeties - Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh and Budda Baker, Arizona (tie)

SPECIAL TEAMS=

Placekicker - Jason Sanders, Miami

Punter - Jake Bailey, New England

Kick Returner - Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago

Punt Returner - Gunner Olszewski, New England

Special Teamer - George Odum, Indianapolis

Long Snapper - Morgan Cox, Baltimore

___

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE=

Quarterback - Josh Allen, Buffalo, and Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City (tie)

Running Back -Alvin Kamara, New Orleans

Tight End - Vacant

Wide Receivers - DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Calvin Ridley, Atlanta, DK Metcalf, Seattle, and Cole Beasley, Buffalo (tie)

Left Tackle - Garett Bolles, Denver

Right Tackle - Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans

Left Guard - Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right Guard - Wyatt Teller, Cleveland

Center - Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis, and Frank Ragnow, Detroit

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers - Khalil Mack, Chicago; Za'Darius Smith, Green Bay

Interior Linemen - Chris Jones, Kansas City; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers - Devin White, Tampa Bay; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, and Roquan Smith, Chicago (tie)

Cornerbacks - Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; Tre'Davious White, Buffalo

Safeties - Jamal Adams, Seattle; Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker - Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter - Jack Fox, Detroit

Kick Returner - Andre Roberts, Buffalo

Punt Returner - Jakeem Grant, Miami

Special Teamer -- Matthew Slater, New England

Long Snapper - Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL