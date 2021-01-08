Red Wings begin season at home against the Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings

Detroit; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings open the season at home against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

Detroit went 9-13-1 in division play and 12-23-2 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Red Wings scored 32 power play goals with a 14.9% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Carolina went 8-12-1 in division action and 19-13-3 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Hurricanes were called for 276 penalties last season averaging 4.1 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.