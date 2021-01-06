AtlÃ©tico stunned by 3rd-tier CornellÃ in Copa del Rey

BARCELONA, Spain -- Spanish league leader AtlÃ©tico Madrid was upset by third-tier CornellÃ in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, losing 1-0 at the Barcelona-based club in the round of 32.

AtlÃ©tico played with 10 men from 65th minute when Ricardo SÃ¡nchez received his second booking.

CornellÃ defender Adrian JimÃ©nez scored the game's only goal in the eighth minute from a cross by Agus Medina to the near post.

AtlÃ©tico was never comfortable on CornellÃ 's artificial turf. The closest it came to equalizing was SaÃºl Ã'Ã­guez's shot off the woodwork midway through the first half.

CornellÃ is in seventh place of its group in the third tier, with three wins, two draws and four losses.

AtlÃ©tico leads the Spanish league after having only lost once in 15 rounds.

