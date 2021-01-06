AtlÃ©tico stunned by 3rd-tier CornellÃ in Copa del Rey
BARCELONA, Spain -- Spanish league leader AtlÃ©tico Madrid was upset by third-tier CornellÃ in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, losing 1-0 at the Barcelona-based club in the round of 32.
AtlÃ©tico played with 10 men from 65th minute when Ricardo SÃ¡nchez received his second booking.
CornellÃ defender Adrian JimÃ©nez scored the game's only goal in the eighth minute from a cross by Agus Medina to the near post.
AtlÃ©tico was never comfortable on CornellÃ 's artificial turf. The closest it came to equalizing was SaÃºl Ã'Ãguez's shot off the woodwork midway through the first half.
CornellÃ is in seventh place of its group in the third tier, with three wins, two draws and four losses.
AtlÃ©tico leads the Spanish league after having only lost once in 15 rounds.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports