Derby to play youngsters in cup after coronavirus outbreak

DERBY, England -- Derby manager Wayne Rooney and his entire first-team squad will miss the FA Cup match against non-league Chorley on Saturday following a coronavirus outbreak at the second-division club which has closed its training ground.

The team will instead send a group of under-23 and under-18 players to play in the third-round game, Derby chief executive Stephen Pearce said Wednesday.

Pearce said nine players and staff within the first-team bubble have tested positive for COVID-19. Derby can field its younger players in the cup as they operate within a different bubble, although the group will be tested on Thursday to ensure none of them have contracted the coronavirus.

'If you've got 14 registered players - and it doesn't matter whether they are academy-registered or first team-registered - you are obliged to fulfill the fixture if you can, unless for other reasons if you want to apply," Pearce said. 'We still have 16 players we are still able to put out on Saturday. As a club, we're quite pleased to do that and we're keen to get the game up and running."

Derby's youngsters will prepare for the match against Chorley, which plays in the sixth-tier National League North, by spending two days at nearby St. George's Park - the Football Association's national training center.

