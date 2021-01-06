Quebec is imposing a provincewide 8 p.m. curfew beginning Saturday as a way to curb surging coronavirus infections
Updated 1/6/2021 5:24 PM
MONTREAL -- Quebec is imposing a provincewide 8 p.m. curfew beginning Saturday as a way to curb surging coronavirus infections.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.