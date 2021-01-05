 

Browns' Stefanski positive for COVID-19, out of playoff game

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland.

    Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. Associated Press

 
By TOM WITHERS
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/5/2021 11:28 AM

CLEVELAND -- Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Cleveland's first playoff game since 2002.

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will be Cleveland's acting coach Sunday while Stefanski is away.

 

The team announced Stefanski's positive result on Tuesday and said two other unidentified players and two more coaching staff members - tight ends coach Drew Petzing and defensive backs coach Jeff Howard -tested positive as well. According to NFL rules, anyone testing positive must sit out at least 10 days.

It's a major blow to the Browns (11-5), who qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 17 seasons on Sunday with a 24-22 win over Pittsburgh. They'll play the Steelers again this week in the first round of the AFC playoffs.

Cleveland has been hit hard by the virus. The Browns were without six players and three coaches last weekend for their biggest game in years after a rash of positive tests.

