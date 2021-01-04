Spurs' Derrick White out indefinitely after breaking toe

San Antonio Spurs' Derrick White (4) shoots as Los Angeles Lakers' Montrezl Harrell (15) and Talen Horton-Tucker defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in San Antonio. Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO -- San Antonio Spurs point guard Derrick White is out indefinitely after breaking his left second toe.

White had offseason surgery on the same toe, but the Spurs said Monday the fracture is a new injury.

White missed training camp, the preseason and the first four games of the regular season after undergoing surgery on the toe last August.

He made his season debut Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers. The four-year veteran suffered the non-displaced fracture after falling in the second quarter of that game.

White, who was on a minutes restriction, had nine points in 23 minutes in the Lakers' 109-103 victory.

White missed San Antonio's loss to Utah on Sunday, the team's fourth straight defeat after opening the season with two wins.

The 29th pick in the 2017 draft out of Colorado, White has been one of the Spurs' primary scorers and distributors the past two seasons. He averaged a career-high 11.3 points last season along with 3.5 assists. In seven games after the restart, White averaged 18.9 points, 5.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 29.8 minutes.

