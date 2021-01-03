 

Arkansas hits FTs down stretch and holds off Missouri 91-88

 
By CHIP SOUZA
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/3/2021 7:47 PM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Chelsea Dungee scored 25 points and No. 10 Arkansas hit all eight of its free throws in the final 2:08 to beat Missouri 91-88 on Sunday.

Amber Ramirez, who was perfect at the line down the stretch, finished with 17 and Makayla Daniels added 16 before she left the game with 1:28 remaining with an injury for the Razorbacks (10-2, 1-1 SEC).

 

The Tigers trailed by double-digits in the second half but continued to battle, pulling within 66-63 with 7:10 left and the game was close the rest of the way.

Arkansas got back-to-back 3-pointers from Dungee and Destiny Slocum to give itself some breathing room at 72-63, and the Razorbacks needed every bit of it.

Missouri (4-3, 0-2) stayed within four points at 85-81 and again 89-85, but Arkansas was able to hold on.

Aijha Blackwell led the way for Missouri with 20 and Haley Troup added 15 for the Tigers.

UP NEXT

Missouri: Plays at Auburn next Sunday.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks will be on the road Thursday at Tennessee.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 