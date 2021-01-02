Former Chelsea striker Hasselbaink to manage League One team

BURTON, England -- Former Chelsea and Netherlands striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has been reappointed as manager of relegation-threatened Burton Albion in England's third division.

The 48-year-old Hasselbaink managed Burton to the fourth-division title in 2014-15, earning promotion to League One. He later left to manage Queens Park Rangers.

Burton was stuck in last place as it prepared to face Oxford United on Saturday.

'We know there is enough quality in the playing squad but that's not reflected in where we are in the table so there is a lot of hard work to be done,' Hasselbaink said.

Avoiding relegation will entail 'underachieving' players returning 'to their normal ability,' he added.

Hasselbaink played for Leeds United and AtlÃ©tico Madrid before joining Chelsea in 2000. He ended his first season at Stamford Bridge as the Premier League's top scorer with 23 goals.

