Titans get punter Brett Kern back from Reserve/COVID-19 list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans are getting at least one of their kickers back for the regular season finale at Houston.

The Titans (10-5) activated three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday after he was placed on that list Tuesday. Four-time Pro Bowl kicker Stephen Gostkowski has been on the list since Monday.

 

Tennessee can clinch its first AFC South title since 2008 with a win or a Colts' loss.

The Titans promoted kicker Sam Sloman from the practice squad to replace Gostkowski in Houston on Sunday. A seventh-round draft pick by the Rams earlier this year, Sloman played seven games before being released. He was 18 of 21 on extra points and was 8 of 11 on field goals with a long of 42.

The Titans also moved outside linebacker Brooks Reed as a COVID-19 replacement.

