Phoenix Suns say Hall of Fame basketball coach Paul Westphal has died at 70
Updated 1/2/2021 3:41 PM
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns say Hall of Fame basketball coach Paul Westphal has died at 70.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.