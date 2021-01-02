Police officer pays for shoplifting suspects' holiday dinner
SOMERSET, Mass. -- A Massachusetts police officer declined to charge two women accused of trying to steal groceries for the children - and instead bought them Christmas dinner.
Somerset Officer Matt Lima responded to a report of shoplifting Dec. 20 at Stop & Shop, where two women with two young children were accused of putting groceries into bags at a self-checkout kiosk without scanning them.
The women said they had fallen on hard times and were trying to provide a Christmas dinner for the children. Lima says he was reminded of his own children and used his own money to buy $250 grocery gift cards.
'His actions exemplify what it means to protect and serve the members of our community," Chief George McNeil said on the department's website.
