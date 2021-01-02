 

Head-on crash kills 7 kids, 2 adults in Central California

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/2/2021 9:43 PM

FRESNO, Calif. -- Seven children and two adult drivers were killed in head-on collision in Central California on New Year's Day, authorities said.

The children, who were between 6 and 15 years old, were members of two related families traveling in a 2007 Ford that collided around 8 p.m. Friday with a Dodge vehicle on State Route 33 between Avenal and Coalinga, the Fresno County Coroner's office and the California Highway Patrol said.

 

Evidence from the scene indicated that the Dodge being driven by a 28-year-old man was traveling southbound on the highway when it veered onto the dirt shoulder for an unknown reason, the CHP said. The driver then overcorrected and swerved into the southbound lane, where it struck the Ford driven by a woman.

The Ford burst into flames on the dirt shoulder, while the Dodge came to a stop straddling both lanes of the highway, the CHP said. All eight people inside the Ford were killed, including the seven children.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as Daniel Luna of Avenal. The coroner's office was working on identifying the victims in the Ford.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 