 

New Orleans faces Toronto in non-conference action

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted1/1/2021 7:00 AM

Toronto Raptors (1-3, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (3-2, third in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

 

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors take on Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans in a non-conference matchup.

New Orleans went 30-42 overall with a 15-21 record at home in the 2019-20 season. The Pelicans averaged 26.8 assists per game on 42.6 made field goals last season.

Toronto went 53-19 overall a season ago while going 27-9 on the road. The Raptors averaged 8.8 steals, 5.0 blocks and 14.8 turnovers per game last season.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Pelicans defeated the Raptors 113-99 in their last matchup on Dec. 23. Ingram led New Orleans with 24 points, and Pascal Siakam paced Toronto with 20 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Wenyen Gabriel: out (right knee).

Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 