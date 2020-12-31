The Titans can clinch AFC South title with win over Texans

TENNESSEE (10-5) at HOUSTON (4-11)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Titans by 4 Â½

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Titans 7-8; Texans 5-10

SERIES RECORD - Titans lead 20-17

LAST MEETING - Titans beat Texans 42-36, OT, on Oct. 18 in Tennessee

LAST WEEK - Titans lost to Packers 40-14; Texans lost to Bengals 37-31

AP PRO32 RANKING - Titans No. 9, Texans No. 29

TITANS OFFENSE - OVERALL (5), RUSH (2), PASS (21).

TITANS DEFENSE - OVERALL (29), RUSH (19), PASS (28).

TEXANS OFFENSE - OVERALL (17), RUSH (31), PASS (4).

TEXANS DEFENSE - OVERALL (30), RUSH (31), PASS (28).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES -The Titans need a win or an Indianapolis loss to clinch their first AFC South title since 2008. The Titans still can clinch their second straight playoff berth and third in four years with losses by Baltimore or Miami or three other scenarios involving ties or losses. ... This is the fourth straight season the Titans have had a win-and-in playoff chance in the final game of the regular season. They clinched a wild-card berth with a victory at Houston a year ago. ... The Titans are 5-2 on the road this season. ... QB Ryan Tannehill has a career-high 32 TD passes and has thrown at least one TD pass in 12 straight games. ... WR A.J. Brown needs 76 yards receiving for a second straight 1,000-yard season to start his career. He would be the first NFL player to start his career with consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons since Michael Thomas in 2016-17. Bill Groman in 1960-61 is the only other receiver in franchise history to do that. ... The Titans have the second fewest turnovers in the NFL with 11. They have the fewest sacks in the NFL with 15. ... THe Texans have lost four in a row. ... Houston QB Deshaun Watson needs 313 yards passing to pass Matt Schaub (4,770) for most in a single season in franchise history. He has thrown just one interception in his last 10 games and has thrown for more than 300 yards in five of his last six games. ... RB David Johnson had a season-high 128 yards rushing last week with a rushing score and a TD reception. ... WR Brandin Cooks had seven receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown against Cincinnatic. ... WR Keke Coutee has had a touchdown catch in two of his last three games. ... TE Darren Fells had a career-high 85 yards receiving and a TD in the last meeting with the Titans. ... DE J.J. Watt had a sack, forced a fumbled and defended a pass in the last game against Tennessee. ... LB Zach Cunningham had 14 tackles last week and leads the NFL with a career-high 150 tackles. ... LB Tyrell Adams has had nine or more tackles in four of his last five games. ... CB Keion Crossen defended a career-high four passes last week. ... Fantasy tip: Titans RB Derrick Henry is assured of repeating as NFL rushing champ, the first in the NFL since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006-07. Henry has a career-high 1,777 yards rushing. Henry ran for 212 yards in his last game against the Texans and had 211 yards rushing last year in Houston.

___

