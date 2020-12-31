Left behind: How to prepare pets for a post-pandemic life

Kursten Hedgis walks her dog Bitsy in front of her home Dec. 9, 2020, in Decatur, Ga. Hedgis says Bisty's behavior changed when Hedgis began working from home early in 2020 because of the new coronavirus pandemic. Associated Press

Kursten Hedgis holds her dog Bitsy in front of her home Dec. 9, 2020, in Decatur, Ga. Bitsy is 14 and has been with her six years after a life as a breeder in a puppy mill. He is blind in one eye and suffers periodic infections and incontinence. Trips to the veterinarian have been 'really scary' because of the masks and reduced contacts. However, Hedgis and other pet owners say they have become more than companions in recent months, that they provide valuable emotional support to their humans. Associated Press

In this photo provided by Devika Ranjan, Devikia Ranjan takes a selfie with her cat Aloo at O'Hare International Airport on Nov. 21, 2020, in Chicago. Ranjan, a theater director in Chicago, wanted pandemic company and got a rescue cat she named Aloo during the summer. The formerly feral cat is believed to be around 3, and seems to be very comfortable with a slow-paced, high-attention pandemic life. (Devika Ranjan via AP) Associated Press

In this photo provided by Kate Hilts, her cat, Potato looks up at her April 29, 2020, in Washington. Cats who were practicing social distancing years before we knew what it was have become attracted to Zoom calls, are following their humans around the house, and even allow themselves to be cuddled. And remember "All Dogs Go to Heaven?" With their humans at home 24/7, many are already living it. Relationships between pets and people are changing during the pandemic, possibly permanently. (Kate Hilts via AP) Associated Press

In this photo provided by Kate Hilts, Ross Hettervig, left, and Kate Hilts pose for a photo with their cat, Potato, on Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. Veterinarians and owners report some pets are being medicated for anxiety, and others are being put on diets because of too many treats and not enough exercise in parks that humans may be avoiding because of virus concerns. Hilts says her cat, a rescue who joined their household in March 2019, always seemed to enjoy attention from strangers but now hides from visitors. (Kate Hilts via AP) Associated Press

In this undated photo provided by Candace Croney, Desi spends some alone time in her cage in West Lafayette, Ind. 'If we think how much time most of our pets prior to the pandemic typically would spend without people around to 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it's quite a lot,' says Croney, a Purdue University professor who teaches about animal behavior. (Candace Croney via AP) Associated Press

In this photo provided by Olivia Hinerfeld, Olivia Hinerfeld poses with her boyfriend, Ryan Shymansky, and their golden retriever Lincoln on Dec. 6, 2020, in Washington. Jealous of the attention that Hinerfeld is paying to her video conference call, Lincoln,will fetch 'the most disgusting' tennis ball he can find from his toy crate to drop into the lap of the Georgetown University Law School student. (Olivia Hinerfeld via AP) Associated Press

In a photo provided by Candace Croney, Croney holds her dog, Desi, in April 2019, in Indiana. 'If we think how much time most of our pets prior to the pandemic typically would spend without people around to 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it's quite a lot,' says Croney, a Purdue University professor who teaches about animal behavior. (Courtesy of Candace Croney via AP) Associated Press

In this photo provided by Mike Thom, Mike Thom's wife, Emily Benavides, poses with her cat, Humito, Dec. 9, 2020, in Washington. Benavides, a U.S. Senate staffer, is learning her cat's language. Humito (Spanish for Smokey), the 3-year-old rescue cat she's had most of his life, has different-sounding 'Meows' to communicate that he wants to eat, wants to nap or has knocked his toy under the refrigerator. (Mike Thom via AP) Associated Press

In this photo provided by Raghav Ranjan, Devika Ranjan smiles at her cat, Aloo, on Dec. 13, 2020, in Andover, Mass. Ranjan, a theater director in Chicago, wanted pandemic company and got a rescue cat she named Aloo during the summer. The formerly feral cat is believed to be around 3, and seems to be very comfortable with a slow-paced, high-attention pandemic life. 'My working from home, I think he loves it,' she says. 'I think he is just ready to settle down in life. If he were human, he'd probably sit on the couch with a PBR (beer) and watch TV all day." (Raghav Ranjan via AP) Associated Press

Sometime in 2021, probably for many more than a year after pandemic restrictions began in the United States, most American workers and students will return to campuses, offices and other workplaces. Left behind will pets who have become accustomed to humans staying home with them.

Some tips on how to prepare them and signs of distress to watch for, from Candace Croney. The Purdue University professor has studied and taught about animal behavior for some two decades and consults with many veterinarians and others who work with household animals.

___

NOW

-Start practicing to give them a routine and sense of predictability, taking small steps incrementally.

-Provide them with toys and treats to focus on while you work in a different room.

-Take walks without them; don't take them on every car ride.

-Even if the weather isn't good for driving, pull your car out of the garage and sit for awhile.

-If you don't drive, find another venue to create space.

-If you feel your pets will find it hard to adjust, consult your veterinarian to make a plan.

___

SIGNS FOR CONCERN AFTER RETURN TO WORKPLACE

-Changes in eating or drinking habits.

-For cats, common signs of distress are inappropriate urination or defecation outside the litter box.

-For dogs, excessive whining and barking, leaving treats untouched, changes in toileting habits.

-Destructive behavior.

-Acting abnormally frantic when you return home.

___

WHAT TO DO IF YOU SEE PETS NOT ADJUSTING

-Call your veterinarian before things get worse.

-Use baby-type monitors to check on your pets remotely.

-Have a friend or paid dog-walker stop by.

-Leave on soft music playing or TV talk shows (not the kind where they yell at each other).