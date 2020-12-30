Jags limp into finale with QB Glennon, without RB Robinson

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) and running back James Robinson (30) react after they connected for a touchdown pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Baltimore. Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mike Glennon (2) throws a pass as he is rushed by Chicago Bears linebacker Barkevious Mingo (50) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will try to avoid a 15-game losing streak without their No. 1 quarterback, their leading rusher and possibly their best receiver.

Coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday that quarterback Mike Glennon will start the team's season finale at Indianapolis instead of Gardner Minshew. He also ruled out rookie running back James Robinson (ankle) for the second consecutive week and added that receiver DJ Chark (shin) is iffy to play.

Glennon is 0-4 as a starter this season and has two touchdowns and six turnovers in his last 10 quarters. Minshew has better numbers and Jacksonville's lone win, a 27-20 victory against the Colts (10-5) in the opener.

'We just feel like it gives us a good chance and we can operate and see where it goes, honestly," Marrone said. 'I don't think any one decision on the quarterback or any other position is really going to move the needle one way or the other. If it did, then obviously we would make it, but we don't feel that way.'

Robinson has been the team's best player all season, running for 1,070 yards, catching 49 passes for 344 more and scoring 10 times. He had hoped to play and break the NFL rushing record for an undrafted rookie. Instead, he will finish 34 yards behind Indianapolis' Dominick Rhodes mark (1,104 in 2001).

Without Robinson, Dare Ogunbowale is expected to get his second career start. He ran 14 times for 71 yards last week against Chicago.

Chark leads the Jaguars (1-14) with 53 receptions for 706 yards and five touchdowns. Jacksonville also will be without rookie receiver Collin Johnson (hamstring) for the second straight week.

