AstraZeneca, Delta rise; Pitney Bowes, AES fall

NEW YORK -- Acadia Healthcare Co., up $1.74 to $50.30.

The behavioral healthcare services company will sell its U.K. business to Waterland Private Equity for about $1.35 billion.

 

Pitney Bowes Inc., down 24 cents to $6.17.

The mailing equipment and software company is adjusting prices to account for a surge in parcel volumes.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., up $2.56 to $92.70.

The biopharmaceutical company started development of a potential post-exposure therapy for the virus that causes COVID-19.

GATX Corp., up 77 cents to $84.18.

The equipment finance company is buying tank container leasing company Trifleet Leasing Holding.

D.R. Horton Inc., up 13 cents to $70.12.

The homebuilder made gains following an encouraging report on the number of new contract signings for homes.

Delta Air Lines Inc., up 53 cents to $40.56.

Airlines and other beaten down stocks are making gains as vaccine development and distribution ramps up.

AES Corp., down 53 cents to $22.78.

The Qatar Investment Authority is buying a stake in Fluence, the energy storage joint venture between AES and Siemens.

AstraZeneca Plc., up 28 cents to $50.18.

The drug developer's COVID-19 vaccine was approved for emergency use in the U.K.

