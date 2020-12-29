 

Premier League reports highest weekly number of virus cases

 
Associated Press
Updated 12/29/2020 7:58 AM

LONDON (AP) -

The Premier League has reported its highest number of positive coronavirus cases in a single week.

 

In a statement, the league says there were 18 positives after 1,479 tests on players and club staff from Dec. 21-27.

No individuals were identified but Manchester City had previously announced that striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker tested positive last week.

Further positives cases at City led to Monday's game at Everton being postponed.

The previous highest number of coronavirus cases after weekly testing in the Premier League was 16 last month.

The rise is infections reflects the growth in coronavirus cases across Britain, where the death toll since the pandemic erupted in March is over 70,000.

