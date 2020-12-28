 

AP source: NFL fines Ravens $250,000 for COVID violations

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By BARRY WILNER
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/28/2020 10:18 AM

The Baltimore Ravens were fined $250,000 by the NFL for violating COVID-19 protocols, a person with direct knowledge of the punishment told The Associated Press on Monday.

The team was not docked draft picks for the violations, which led to a coronavirus outbreak and the rescheduling of the Ravens' Thanksgiving night game against Pittsburgh.

 

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the discipline has not been announced.

In Baltimore's outbreak, 23 players wiound up on the league's reserve/COVID-19 list, with several coaches and team personnel also affected. The game with the archrival Steelers eventually was played the following Wednesday, and the Ravens' matchup with Dallas was moved to Dec. 8 in a rare Tuesday game.

Four other teams this year have been fined for multiple protocol violations. The Las Vegas Raiders lost a sixth-round selection in 2021 and were fined $500,000, while the New Orleans Saints were stripped of a seventh-rounder and fined $500,000.

New England and Tennessee previously were fined $350,000 but did not have a draft choice taken away.

The Ravens' punishment was first reported by NFL Network.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

