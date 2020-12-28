2 dead after crash near Walcott
Updated 12/28/2020 8:34 AM
WALCOTT, Iowa -- Two people are dead and another person is injured after a wrong-way, head-on crash on an eastern Iowa interstate highway.
The accident happened late Saturday on Interstate 80 near Walcott. The Iowa State Patrol said a 1999 Chrysler Concorde was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it struck an Infiniti QX60.
The driver of the Concorde, 30-year-old Amanda Lin Countryman of Compton, Illinois, was killed, along with 28-year-old Connor Reisenbigler of New York City. The driver of the Infiniti, 27-year-old John Martin Keane of the Bronx, New York, was hospitalized but his condition was not released.
The patrol said the accident remains under investigation.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.