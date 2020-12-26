Lions QB Stafford leaves Buccaneers game with ankle injury
DETROIT -- Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was replaced in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of an ankle injury.
Chase Daniel entered the game and his first possession ended with a sack with the Bucs leading 13-0 on Saturday. Stafford was 2 of 3 for 17 yards and was sacked on his only drive.
The banged-up Stafford started the game after being listed as questionable with rib and right thumb injuries. Detroit's third-string quarterback is David Blough, who was an undrafted rookie last season.
