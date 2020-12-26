Officials tell the AP federal investigators have identified person of interest in Christmas Day explosion in Nashville
Updated 12/26/2020 2:59 PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Officials tell the AP federal investigators have identified person of interest in Christmas Day explosion in Nashville.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.