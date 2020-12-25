No cafes, no tourists: Virus empties streets of old Athens

An elderly man walks along a nearly empty street of Psiri, in central Athens, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Outbreaks of COVID-19 prompted Greece to impose two countrywide lockdowns, in the spring, keeping infection rates low, and in the fall as authorities scrambled to cope with a rampant rise in cases. Associated Press

A family looks at an empty street in the Plaka district of Athens during a lockdown order by the Greek government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Athens, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Outbreaks of COVID-19 prompted Greece to impose two countrywide lockdowns, in the spring, keeping infection rates low, and in the fall as authorities scrambled to cope with a rampant rise in cases. Associated Press

A man walks in the Plaka district of Athens past closed coffee shop and restaurants during a lockdown order by the Greek government to to avoid the spread of the coronavirus in Athens, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Associated Press

An elderly man wearing a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walks with his dogs near Areopagus hill during a lockdown by the Greek government to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Athens, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Most of Athens' historic center, Plaka and nearby districts in a semi-circle around the Acropolis, is unusually quiet during the two nationwide lockdowns imposed by the greek goverment. Associated Press

A man sleeps on a street outside shuttered shops in the Monastiraki district of Athens during lockdown measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, on Monday, April 27, 2020. Associated Press

A man walks in Syntagma metro station, with the Greek Parliament building in the background, in central Athens, during lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 . Greek authorities say the use of face masks will be compulsory on pain of a 150-euro ($163) fine - in public transport and shops from May 4, when the country starts to ease its lockdown restrictions. Associated Press

Empty streets near Omonoia square, in central Athens, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, during a lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The number of visitors traveling to the country plummeted by 76.1% on the year in the first 10 months of 2020. Spending also sank by 77%, according to central bank data released on December. Associated Press

A woman walks on an empty street in the Plaka district of Athens with a part of the ancient Erechtheion temple on the Acropolis in the background, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Outbreaks of COVID-19 prompted Greece to impose two countrywide lockdowns, in the spring, keeping infection rates low, and in the fall as authorities scrambled to cope with a rampant rise in cases. Associated Press

A man with an umbrella walks in the rain on Pnyx hill in front the ancient Acropolis hill, with the ruins of the fifth century BC Parthenon temple, in Athens, on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 Greek officials say the number of new infections is waning in most parts of the country, which has been in lockdown for weeks. Associated Press

A cat sits on a table in an empty street in the Plaka, district of Athens, in the background is the ancient Erechtheion temple on the Acropolis hill, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Outbreaks of COVID-19 prompted Greece to impose two countrywide lockdowns, in the spring, keeping infection rates low, and in the fall as authorities scrambled to cope with a rampant rise in cases. Associated Press

A woman prays outside an Orthodox Church in the Monastiraki district of Athens, on Sunday Dec. 20, 2020. Despite six weeks of lockdown measures, coronavirus deaths and infections remain high, piling pressure on the country's health system. Associated Press