Lerma charged with biting opponent during English game
Updated 12/22/2020 7:58 AM
LONDON -- Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma has been charged with biting an opponent during a second-tier English league game, the Football Association said on Tuesday.
The alleged incident took place in the 83rd minute of a match between Lerma's side Bournemouth and Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship on Nov. 3.
Bournemouth said the 26-year-old Lerma 'strenuously denies the allegation made against him' and will request a hearing over the charge.
'Bournemouth fully support Jefferson and will continue to do so throughout the process,' the club said in a statement.
